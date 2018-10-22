List of donation locations in SWFL for Hurricane Michael victims
If you would like to make a donation for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Michael, below is a list of places you can drop off you donation.
Fort Myers Beach Locations:
- If you want to drop off supplies, organizers say you can bring them to 7205 Estero Boulevard at Fort Myers Beach.
- You can donate to Midwest Food Bank by visiting their website here.
Cape Coral Locations:
The German American Social Club of Cape Coral looks to help those impacted with devastating losses due to Hurricane Michael.
The club calls the upcoming Oktoberfest Celebration a community effort, and will begin accepting dry goods and basic necessities for donation to those families affected by Hurricane Michael.
Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily at a drop off location at the at 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral.
They’re also offering free admission to Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., to each person who brings in three or more non-perishable or disaster relief items.
Other: