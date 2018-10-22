List of donation locations in SWFL for Hurricane Michael victims

If you would like to make a donation for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Michael, below is a list of places you can drop off you donation.

Fort Myers Beach Locations:

If you want to drop off supplies, organizers say you can bring them to 7205 Estero Boulevard at Fort Myers Beach.

You can donate to Midwest Food Bank by visiting their website here.

Cape Coral Locations:

The German American Social Club of Cape Coral looks to help those impacted with devastating losses due to Hurricane Michael.

The club calls the upcoming Oktoberfest Celebration a community effort, and will begin accepting dry goods and basic necessities for donation to those families affected by Hurricane Michael.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily at a drop off location at the at 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral.

They’re also offering free admission to Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., to each person who brings in three or more non-perishable or disaster relief items.

Other:

American Red Cross

HelpmeDonate.org

Save The Children Federation