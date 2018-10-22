LCSO investigating homicide in Lehigh Acres

A homicide investigation is underway in Lehigh Acres, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

According to LCSO, around 8 a.m. Monday it received a call that referenced a shooting at the 2500 block of 22nd St. SW in Lehigh Acres.

Ray koenig has lived in the neighborhood for 6 years. He says he heard about what happened just down the road from him this morning when a deputy knocked on his door, “An officer came by this morning. I didn’t even know there was a shooting to be honest. He came by this morning and asked if anything had happened, if any bullets came through, which they did not.”

Laura Golio, a neighbor, says it’s scary, “Very scary. You know, I don’t want my kids around that. I don’t want them to know about things like that so I try to protect them especially my grandchildren.”

People who live nearby tell us they didn’t know who lives in the home.

The sheriff’s office says the scene is contained and isolated and there’s no suspects being sought.

No other details have been released.

APP USER? Click here to access an interactive map of shootings in Lee County.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders