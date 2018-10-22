Reporter:Gina TomlinsonWriter:Jack Lowenstein Published: October 22, 2018 11:57 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended ‘Bubble Curtain’ is latest attempt to prevent algae from entering canals in Cape Coral Matlacha annexation battle moves to court of appeals Construction workers destroy owl nests Published: October 22, 2018 11:57 PM EDT The homes of half a dozen of Cape Coral’s beloved burrowing owls have been destroyed. The state said a construction crew is to blame for burying the owl’s nests. There have been arrests for the destruction of these protected bird’s homes. Reporter:Gina TomlinsonWriter:Jack Lowenstein SHARE