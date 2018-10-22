Construction workers destroy owl nests

The homes of half a dozen of Cape Coral’s beloved burrowing owls have been destroyed.

The state said a construction crew is to blame for burying the owl’s nests.

There have been arrests for the destruction of these protected bird’s homes.

