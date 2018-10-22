‘Bubble Curtain’ is latest attempt to prevent algae from entering canals in Cape Coral

A new test to fight Cape Coral’s algae will start today, and this one is a little different than previous ones.

A bubble curtain will be stretched across a canal just north of the Cape Coral bridge; the devices is more than 200 feet long.

The goal of the bubble curtain is to stop blue green algae from clogging up the canal.

Cape Coral is testing several ways to fight the algae, and just last month they installed booms in other areas around the city, like the Palaco Grande Canal.

Those booms float on top of the water, with hopes of blocking the algae from entering.

With the new test that’s being installed, it will all be underneath the water, so boaters won’t have any problems getting around them.

It will create bubbles, which should break up any algae so that the green algae no longer reaches the canals with no way to get out.

The installation will begin today.