Bakkavor Foods USA Recalls Meat and Poultry Products

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. recalled nearly 800,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products Sunday. The products contained an onion ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry products were produced between Sept. 27, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2018. Be alert to the following products, which are subject to recall:

16-oz. plastic-wrapped with paperboard sleeve packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “BBQ STYLE CHICKEN ARTISAN PIZZA,” with “Use By” dates from 01/07/19 through 04/11/19 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “CHICKEN SAUSAGE, EGG WHITE and CHEESE BREAKFAST BURRITO,” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “BACON, EGG and CHEESE BURRITO,” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

10-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CARNITAS WITH SALSA VERDE Burrito,” with “Use By” dates from 10/08/17 through 10/24/18 (inclusive) printed on the retail packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “EST. 19198,” “P-19198,” “EST. 46937” or “EST. 45335,” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have not been confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products from the multinational company, according to the United States Dept. of Agriculture.

Writer: Michael Mora