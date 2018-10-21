Where is my early voting booth?

Early voting is underway in several states throughout the country.

In southwest Florida, constituents can let their voices be heard in the midterm elections as early as Monday, Oct. 22. until Sunday, Nov. 4. Otherwise, voters can cast their ballots on election day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

For the former, WINK News has gathered the voting locations for SWFL residents.

The following are the Lee County early voting booths:

Here are the Collier County early voting booths:

Here are the Charlotte County early voting booths:

These counties have various hours of operation for the early voting period. Lee County will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Collier County has operating hours between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Constituents in Charlotte County can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WINK News has also compiled a voting guide covering the 12 Amendments on the Florida voting ballot.

Writer: Michael Mora