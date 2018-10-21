Where is my early voting booth?
Early voting is underway in several states throughout the country.
In southwest Florida, constituents can let their voices be heard in the midterm elections as early as Monday, Oct. 22. until Sunday, Nov. 4. Otherwise, voters can cast their ballots on election day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
For the former, WINK News has gathered the voting locations for SWFL residents.
The following are the Lee County early voting booths:
- The Cape Coral Branch Office (1039 SE 9TH AVE, CAPE CORAL FL 33990);
- The Lee County Library (921 SW 39TH TER, CAPE CORAL FL 33914);
- The Lee County Elections Center (13180 S CLEVELAND AVE, FORT MYERS FL 33907);
- The North Fort Myers Recreation Center (2000 N RECREATION PARK WAY, NORTH FORT MYERS FL 33903);
- The Northwest Regional Library (519 CHIQUITA BLVD N CAPE CORAL FL 33993);
- The Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office (25987 S TAMIAMI TRAIL #105, BONITA SPRINGS FL 34134);
- The Veterans Park Recreation Center (55 S HOMESTEAD RD, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33936);
- The Estero Recreation Center (9200 CORKSCREW PALMS BLVD, ESTERO FL 33928); and
- The East County Regional Library (881 GUNNERY RD N, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33971).
Here are the Collier County early voting booths:
- The Marco Island Library (210 S HEATHWOOD DR. MARCO ISLAND FL 34145);
- The Cambier Park Norris Center (755 8TH AVE S. NAPLES FL 34102);
- The Collier County Government Complex (3311 TAMIAMI TRL E. NAPLES FL 34112);
- Everglades City Hall (102 COPELAND AVE. N. EVERGLADES CITY FL 34139);
- The Golden Gate Community Center (4701 GOLDEN GATE PKWY NAPLES FL 34116);
- The Immokalee Community Park (321 N. 1ST ST. IMMOKALEE FL 34142);
- The Library Headquarters (2385 ORANGE BLOSSOM DR. NAPLES FL 34109);
- The North Collier Regional Park (15000 LIVINGSTON RD. NAPLES FL 34109); and
- The Supervisor of Elections Office (3750 ENTERPRISE AVE. NAPLES FL 34104).
Here are the Charlotte County early voting booths:
- The West County Annex: (6868 SAN CASA DR. ENGLEWOOD FL 34224);
- The Mid County Regional Library (2050 FORREST NELSON BLVD. PORT CHARLOTTE FL 33952); and
- The Charlotte County Historic Courthouse (226 TAYLOR ST. PUNTA GORDA FL 33950).
These counties have various hours of operation for the early voting period. Lee County will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Collier County has operating hours between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Constituents in Charlotte County can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WINK News has also compiled a voting guide covering the 12 Amendments on the Florida voting ballot.