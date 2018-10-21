Six people shot blocks away from Jaguar Stadium

Six people were shot mere blocks away from where the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing against their AFC South rival, the Houston Texans, according to officials.

Multiple witnesses have described a shootout that happened behind the Panda Express on Beach Blvd. near Hodges Blvd. midday Sunday.

According to witnesses, two people were seen shooting at each other behind the restaurant in a busy shopping center that includes a Walmart, First Watch restaurant and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Several bullet cases were seen in the parking lot; a man who lives nearby described hearing 10 to 15 shots.

One man told Action News Jax that he and his family were in front of the restaurant when they heard the shots and there is now a bullet hole in his wife’s car.

Action News Jax arrived at the scene before the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but a busted out window at the Nothing Bundt Cakes store appears to be the result of a stray bullet.

JSO alerted local news stations of a scene at 2:06 p.m. and said it will hold a briefing at 2:35 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Per @JSOPIO on APR shooting: – 6 adults shot, age ranging 20s-70s

– Possibly gang related

– Believe suspect(s) driving Grey/Silver Nissan Altima or Maxima

– Shots fired from passenger side outside laundromat

– #Jags fans with cars parked near scene will be escorted pic.twitter.com/GXjLCskXVo — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) October 21, 2018

Officers seem to be focusing their investigation on the laundromat. They’re looking on the sidewalk in front of it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hpalKGS2ei — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) October 21, 2018

At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email [email protected] https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Author: Action News Jax Writer: Michael Mora