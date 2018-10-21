Six people shot blocks away from Jaguar Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE

Published: October 21, 2018 3:15 PM EDT
Updated: October 21, 2018 3:47 PM EDT

Six people were shot mere blocks away from where the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing against their AFC South rival, the Houston Texans, according to officials.

Multiple witnesses have described a shootout that happened behind the Panda Express on Beach Blvd. near Hodges Blvd. midday Sunday.

According to witnesses, two people were seen shooting at each other behind the restaurant in a busy shopping center that includes a Walmart, First Watch restaurant and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Several bullet cases were seen in the parking lot; a man who lives nearby described hearing 10 to 15 shots.

One man told Action News Jax that he and his family were in front of the restaurant when they heard the shots and there is now a bullet hole in his wife’s car.

Action News Jax arrived at the scene before the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but a busted out window at the Nothing Bundt Cakes store appears to be the result of a stray bullet.

JSO alerted local news stations of a scene at 2:06 p.m. and said it will hold a briefing at 2:35 p.m.

This is a developing story.

