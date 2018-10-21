Multiple injuries after shooting in Miracle Plaza parking lot, police say

Three people were injured in the parking lot of Miracle Plaza late Saturday night after an argument led to shots fired, according to Fort Myers Police Department.

Police say, Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at approximately 5:16 a.m. in the parking lot of the Miracle Plaza.

After speaking to witnesses it was determined that prior to the shooting a group was leaving the “Tea Room” lounge and were in the parking lot area.

Witnesses say an argument started in the parking lot, and gun shots were fired off.

As officers arrived on the scene several vehicles fled the location and witnesses described a fight with gunfire had broken out and wounded victims were being transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Officers secured the scene while others responded to the hospital emergency room and assisted with maintaining security and identifying witnesses or victims.

Orlando Hugh Nelson, 48, Parry Omaro Samuels, 40, and Agari Korosidis, 37, were all taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The officers were able to gather evidence, interview witnesses and secure weapons and vehicles that were at the scene. The incident is considered a contained case of aggravated battery and there is no danger to the general public.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.