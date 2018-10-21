Dozens injured at party in South Carolina in floor collapse

Some 30 people were hurt when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party at an apartment in South Carolina near the campus of Clemson University, news reports say.

A large portion of a floor on the first level caved in as people were dancing, causing dozens to fall through to the basement.

News reports cited a Clemson City Police Department as saying that a call was received about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse of a floor at an apartment clubhouse.

Officers arrived to find multiple people injured. No one was trapped. Reports say many people were taken to local hospitals with injuries but none were considered life-threatening.