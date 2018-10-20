Undefeated Riverdale’s “heart of the team” made honorary captain

Riverdale High School football fan, Cooper Griffin, is a preschooler at River Hall.

He has Down syndrome and limited speech but no shortage of Raiders pride so Riverdale made him honorary captain.

Friday, he led the team onto the gridiron and Riverdale went on to best Golden Gate 41-10, which means Riverdale is now just one win away from the program’s first-ever perfect season.

The 9-0 Raiders will play rival Lehigh to end the regular season.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

