Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk kicks off at Miromar Outlets

Supporters showed up in droves Saturday for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Miromar Outlets in Estero.

The walk kicked off at 9:00 a.m. to help raise money supporting local women fighting breast cancer one step at a time.

The annual fundraiser helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research.

Writer: WINK News