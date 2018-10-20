Fort Myers Beach collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims

Some good Samaritans have organized a drive in Southwest Florida to collect goods for those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

John Lallo, owner of Pete’s Time Out organized the drive and The Cheney Brothers pitched in two semi trucks to drive all collected donations to the Florida Panhandle.

They have already loaded one truck and are working to fill another.

If you want to drop off supplies, organizers say you can bring them to 7205 Estero Boulevard at Fort Myers Beach.