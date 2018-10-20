Cape Coral man reported as missing/endangered found safe

Cape Coral police have located a man who was reported as missing/endangered Saturday.

Sterling was located around 3:50 p.m. and is safe, Cape PD said.

According to police, Nicholas Jason Sterling left his home at 5:30 a.m. in a 2014 black Toyota Prius, Florida tag 75707Z.

Sterling was heading to Lee Convenient Care located at 1682 NE Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, but there is no record of Sterling checking in at LCC.

Police say Sterling possibly has dementia and is likely driving around attempting to get back home.

He is described as a white male, 5’09”, 220 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and gray shorts.

Writer: WINK News