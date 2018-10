Business fair in Naples draws hundreds, showcases kids’ entrepreneurial spirit

They may be young but more than 150 business-savy kids set up at a business fair in Naples to show off their inventions and creative talents Saturday.

The Naples Children’s Business Fair at Gulf Coast High School was hosted by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Collier Foundation.

WINK News reporter Anika Henanger was live at the event. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Anika Henanger