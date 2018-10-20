72-year-old man reported missing out of Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old man.

Clifford Nichols was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on foot in the area of 603 Gerald Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

He is described as 5’5” tall and weighs 135 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Clifford suffers from memory loss, and is believed to be lost and in need of help, LCSO said.

Clifford does not have access to a vehicle at this time, however, he has been located before in Kentucky, according to LCSO.

If you know of Clifford’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 239-477-1000.