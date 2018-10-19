Thieves steal more than $1,000 in food & drinks from youth soccer league

Lehigh Youth Soccer Association was ripped off after thieves stole more than $1,000 in drinks from their concession stand.

Deputies have covered parts of the concession trailer trying to track down whoever stole the snacks and drinks. That money would have directly benefited kids.

Yolanda Bloom says she opened the doors to the concession stand on the soccer field Saturday morning and was surprised what she saw inside.

“The bags was all over the floor and all the candy was gone,” she said. “All the hamburger buns were gone all the gloves were just taken out of the box and scattered around and most of the drinks were gone.”

She says board members of the Lehigh Youth Soccer Association restocked the shelves and locked the trailer back up, putting zip ties on the windows.

But three days later, the doors were found yanked open from the locks and the zip ties were nowhere to be found.

She says someone broke in again and stole $1,800 worth of food and drinks, cleaning out three coolers full of Gatorade, water bottles and soda.

“I went back inside of the truck and I cried a little more. I didn’t know what to do — I didn’t think somebody would do that,” Bloom said.

And now they are struggling to keep the kids on the field.

“We’re gonna be out here again the kids want to play soccer and we’re going to do the best we can to provide what they need,” she said.

Bloom says the money the would’ve made in sales was to pay the officials for working the games.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

