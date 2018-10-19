Naples man arrested for distributing child porn

A man from Naples was arrested for distributing child porn over the internet, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO says, they received a cyber tip from Facebook that stated a user with the name Rolando Arguenta sent a file believed to depict a child sex abuse/ exploitation.

Facebook provided the file that was sent and provided a phone number and other information from the suspects Facebook page.

CCSO say they brought the man in for an interview where he was informed he was not under arrest.

During the interview, Arguenta confessed through a translator he received the video from a friend but could not remember which friend.

He stated he watched the video and then decided to send it to some friends because it was “fun” and thought it was normal.

He was asked what the video showed and he advised that it showed a young girl 13-14 performing sexual acts.

According to CCSO, when asked if he thought it was lawful to view child pornography he said he assumed it was not but did not understand why it was a big deal.

After requesting to go back to work, Arguenta was advised that he was under arrest, and had his phone seized as evidence and that a search warrant was being sought.

Rolando was arrested for one count transmission of child pornography in violation of F.S.S.