Lee County school bus in car crash, none injured

A Lee County public school bus was involved in a car crash with another car at Trailwinds Drive and US 41 Friday.

The front left corner of the bus collided with the front bumper of the car. Fifty-three children from Villas Elementary School were present on the school bus. No one from either the bus or the car was injured.

Some children were released at the scene to their parents; the remaining children were taken home on the school bus, as the drop off route resumed.

Writer: Jack Lowenstein