LCSO asking help finding missing 16-year-old girl out of Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Cyra Butler was last seen on Thursday at Brook’s Community Park, located at 50 South Road, Fort Myers, the sheriff’s office said.

Cyra is 5’8” feet tall, approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Cyra was last seen wearing red shorts, a gray tank top and a black wind breaker, LCSO said.

If you have seen Cyra Butler, or know her whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000.

Writer: WINK News