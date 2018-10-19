High electric bills for LCEC cause concern after new billing system goes online

Residents who get their electric from Lee County Electric Cooperative have noticed a spike in their bills after a newly implemented billing system went up online.

Customers of the company say they have done nothing different in the past month to see the rise in their monthly bill.

“I’m not using anything extra than what I normally do,” said Dan Ward of Cape Coral.

Karen Ryan, who works for LCEC says the increase is due to the above normal temperatures for this time of the year.

“One is temperature and as you know we’ve had record heat in the area so that contributes,” Ryan shared.

Despite the increase, customers know they have no choice but to pay the bill.

“We have to run air-conditioning, we have to cook and they’re the only company that provides energy so they could charge $500 a month if they wanted to people have to pay it,” said Ward.