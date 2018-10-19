Fugitive wanted in Naples Park murder caught in Orlando

After several days of searching, authorities found and arrested Daniel Davenport, 31, in Orlando Friday.

Law enforcement had issued a warrant for Davenport, of Sarasota, for the killing of Sergio Hostins, 55.

MORE: Naples Park homicide victim’s family speaks out

After several days of searching, releasing images to the media and public, Davenport was finally caught and booked Orange County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Sarasota County.

Hostins was a Sarasota resident who was reported missing on Oct. 8. and his remains were found in a home on 102nd Avenue N. on Oct. 12.

Naples police arrived on the scene of the homicide after two home renovation workers reported a “foul smell” in the area, according to police reports form the incident.

Authorities determined it was a homicide after an autopsy, according to police.

Sarasota County detectives and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office recovered a fingerprint from evidence at the home, which identified Daniel Davenport as a possible suspect.

Investigators found that Davenport and Hostins met online and were together on October 4, inside Hostins’ apartment in Sarasota. No one else was present and Hostins was not seen alive after, the sheriff’s office said.

Davenport had been hired by a contractor to remove trees at the residence where Hostins’ body was found, according to a police report.

Detectives interviewed Davenport’s brother-in-law who said Davenport had shown up at his home “frantic” on the night of October 7 driving Hostins’ green Subaru Forester. Davenport asked his brother-in-law “how far offshore would you have to go to dump something so it would not be found,” and that “he had a body to get rid of,” the report said.

Davenport was spotted in both the Tampa and Orlando areas, driving Hostins’ car.

Davenport has eight previous arrests in Sarasota County. These crimes consisted of battery on an officer or firefighter, domestic battery by strangulation, and fraud.

Writer: Emily Luft