Free Oktoberfest admission with donation of disaster relief items

The German American Social Club of Cape Coral looks to help those impacted with devastating losses due to Hurricane Michael.

The club calls the upcoming Oktoberfest Celebration a community effort, and will begin accepting dry goods and basic necessities for donation to those families affected by Hurricane Michael.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily at a drop off location at the at 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral.

They’re also offering free admission to Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., to each person who brings in three or more non-perishable or disaster relief items.

10 most needed disaster relief items:

Toiletries

Diapers/Wet Wipes

New underwear and socks

First Aid Items

Cleaning Supplies

Canned Goods/Dry Goods

Pillows/air mattresses/blankets/cots

Fans

Work Gloves/ hand tools/ utilities knives

Hand Sanitizer