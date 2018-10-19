FILE: Oktoberfest Cape Coral 2015.
Free Oktoberfest admission with donation of disaster relief items

Published: October 19, 2018 2:15 PM EDT

The German American Social Club of Cape Coral looks to help those impacted with devastating losses due to Hurricane Michael.

The club calls the upcoming Oktoberfest Celebration a community effort, and will begin accepting dry goods and basic necessities for donation to those families affected by Hurricane Michael.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily at a drop off location at the at 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral.

They’re also offering free admission to Oktoberfest on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 28 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., to each person who brings in three or more non-perishable or disaster relief items.

10 most needed disaster relief items:

  • Toiletries
  • Diapers/Wet Wipes
  • New underwear and socks
  • First Aid Items
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Canned Goods/Dry Goods
  • Pillows/air mattresses/blankets/cots
  • Fans
  • Work Gloves/ hand tools/ utilities knives
  • Hand Sanitizer
