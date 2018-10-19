Community struggles after family broken apart in Thursday deadly crash

A family was torn apart in a split second Thursday night when a pickup truck t-boned a car, killing a father, mother and son.

Now, an entire community is remembering 51-year-old Chester Baker and 4-year-old Jameson Royce Baker who were killed in the crash.

47-year-old Dawn Baker, Principal at Temple Christian School in North Fort Myers, was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries Friday evening.

WINK News talked to the grandfather, Chester Senior, who says he’s heartbroken after losing his family in the crash.

He says his daughter-in-law is was barely holding on, they ran test on Dawn this morning and he says there was no blood flowing to her brain.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pick-up truck sped down east 14th Street and t-boned the Baker family’s car as they approached the intersection.

“The mother started to move somewhat,” said John Fuoss who witnessed the crash. “She was struggling to breathe and then when the deputy first got here, he checked him for a pulse and there was no pulse.”

Fuoss said he rushed to their aid but found himself helpless.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Emily Luft