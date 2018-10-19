Car crashes into canal in Lehigh Acres

A car crashed into a canal in Lehigh Acres after after the driver struck a power pole and list control of her car.

According to the driver of the car, she was driving home from taking her son to work on Sunshine Blvd and North of Lehigh Acres on Nancy Court. She said a car went around her and startled her, causing her to hit the the edge of the road.

The driver said she had a juice in her cup holder that fell under her brake, which would not allow her to stop.

She said as she was coming around the bridge, the car began to swerve and she was not able to brake due to the cup behind her brakes.

She struck the pole, and then spun into the canal.

The driver was able to escape with little to no injuries.