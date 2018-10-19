Cape Coral Police detective catch man selling fentanyl

Cape Coral Police arrested a man for sale and possession of Fentanyl on Thursday.

According to CCPD, detectives conducted two separate undercover operations where Mario Paul Aversano was seen selling Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid approved by the FDA for use as a painkiller and anesthetic.

Aversano was caught twice selling the painkiller within 1,000 feet of a school in Cape Coral.

Aversano was charged with 2-counts of Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and 2-counts of Possession of Fentanyl. He was transferred to the Lee County Jail.