Benefits of “resetting” the brain

We’ve all felt it: life gets out of control, and we get stuck in a cycle of stress, and all the negative symptoms that come with it. Cereset is helping people “reset” their brain’s balance, using only sound feedback. It’s quick, non-invasive and patients don’t have to rely on medication.

That’s the sound of Jodi Whittemore’s brain frequencies being echoed back to her after being amplified and digitized into musical tones with these devices.

Cereset’s client services director, and certified medical assistant Sonya Crittenden compares the effect to tuning a piano.

Crittenden explained, “They listen to that and their brain is able to perceive its own activity and use that information to balance itself or recalibrate it.”

Jodi says it got her back on track after some stressful years with her family. Her daughter, Chloe’s five concussions caused anxiety, sadness, and problems focusing that stressed the whole family.

“I couldn’t sleep well, I didn’t feel well. I wasn’t motivated. I wasn’t productive.” Whittemore said.

Lead wires give technicians a lot of information about imbalances in the brain. Sonya says the brain recognizes imbalances and corrects them.

“They’ve usually tried everything by the time they get to us,” said Crittenden.

The program is four in-office sessions of about 45-minutes experiencing the brain echoing process, then daily maintenance with a home unit. Jodi noticed changes three weeks to the day after her sessions.

Whittemore said, “Started setting new goals, and you know, started exercising again, taking care of myself better, just had a whole new hopeful outlook.”

The Cereset system, including the home headband costs about $2,000, depending on your location. Cereset does not need to be FDA- approved because it is a relaxation and wellness system.