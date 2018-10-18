Police need help identifying man using stolen Lowe’s credit card

Fort Myers police need help finding a man who is using a stolen Lowe’s credit card.

The suspect used the card to make $800 in fraudulent charges, FMPD said.

The card was reported stolen from the victim’s car and used at the Dani Drive location, police said.

If anyone can offer assistance in identifying or locating the pictured male please contact Detective Charles Ciulla (Choo-La) at (239)-321-7804 or email him at [email protected]

Writer: Emily Luft