Naples Park homicide victim’s family speaks out

For the first time we are hearing from the family of a 55-year-old man killed and left in Naples Park.

WINK News spoke to Sergio Hostins’ aunt who says Hostins was dating fugitive Daniel Davenport before he was found dead in Naples Park.

Earlier this week, someone reportedly saw Davenport in Orlando but authorities across the state are still searching for him.

Investigators believe he took off after dumping Hostins’ body at a home in Naples Park.

Hostins’ aunt told WINK News in a phone interview that the two had been dating for a month before things turned deadly. She said the relationship Davenport and her nephew was volatile and that Davenport often demanded money from Sergio.

When Sergio finally refused to turn over his credit card and kicked Davenport out of his apartment, Davenport threatened Sergio saying “you’re gonna be sorry for that. I’m going to kill you,” according to Hostins’ family.

We still don’t have answers to why his body ended up hours south of his home in Sarasota.

Davenport is 6’3” tall, weighs 203 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes. It appears Davenport has recently shaved his face.

The vehicle he is driving is a green Subaru Forrester bearing Florida license plate IE801K.

Anyone who comes into contact with Davenport is asked to dial 911 or contact Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941.366.TIPS immediately.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

