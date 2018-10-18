Lee Health expands OB services with new and renovated patient rooms

Lee Health announced an expansion of its obstetrical, or childbirth, services on Tuesday. There will be new and renovated obstetrical rooms at its HealthPark Medical Center.

The modification will increase the obstetrical beds to a total of 107. These rooms will be fully private with family sleep capabilities.

The obstetrical service currently being offered at the Gulf Coast Medical Center will be transferred to HealthPark, as of March 1 of next year.

“With renovated rooms and close proximity to Golisano Children’s Hospital, OB patients will receive the highest level health care and in a comfortable environment for moms and their families,” Scott Kashman said, its chief acute care officer. “This has been part of our long-term plan since opening Golisano’s new building last year, and we look forward to continuing to meet our region’s health care needs.”

The move from Gulf Coast Medical Center to HealthPark will meet several additional goals of Lee Health’s obstetrical line.

The obstetrical emergency department and the obstetrical triage located in HealthPark’s emergency department, is scheduled to be expanded from three to seven beds. The renovated delivery rooms are placed in a closer proximity to the unit’s operating suites, if needed.

The unit is adjacent to Golisano Children’s Hospital. It will be easier to access the area’s Level II and Level III neonatal intensive care unit for high risk pregnancies.

“HealthPark Medical Center is staffed 24/7 by obstetrics hospitalists, dedicated anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists,” Susan Ryckman said, vice president of patient care services at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, “who provide the highest level of care for mothers during delivery.”

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Michael Mora