Lee County allows pre-registration for 2019-20 school year

For the first time ever, the School District of Lee County is allowing parents to pre-register their children for school, wiping out long wait lines.

Lee County will allow parents to pre-register their children Monday, Oct. 22 through November 30.

“I have friends who have waited in entire lines for three hours or more,” Gina Falzone said.

If your child starts kindergarten August 2019, you get to go to the front of the line.

Parents are excited for this new opportunity offered by the school district. Cara Sanderson shared her personal experience waiting in school registration lines.

“A few years ago, there was no pre-registration,” Sanderson said.” I had to wait two hours at the office to turn in the paperwork to register my daughter. My kids were with me.”

Now, parents can steer clear of lines during the traditional enrollment period.

“I have the opportunity to do this after work,” Sanderson said. “It’s helpful to working parents as well. I don’t have to wait in those lines.”

Make sure to have paperwork filled out and ready to submit. You’ll need proof of physical exam, a Florida certificate of immunization, proof of address, your child’s original birth certificate, social security card and custody documents.

Visit one of three locations throughout the county from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, paving the way for the Class of 2032 student’s education. Locations include Cape Coral 360 Santa Barbara Blvd, Fort Myers 2855 Colonial Blvd and Lehigh Acres 1262 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Jack Lowenstein