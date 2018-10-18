FMPD sends relief supplies to fellow officers in Mexico Beach

Fort Myers Police Officer Edward Cutie, Jr. has launched a drive to deliver relief supplies to the Mexico Beach Police Department and nearby local agencies. Now he is heading north with these important items after Hurricane Michael cause death and destruction.

Local merchants, fellow police officers and other agencies have donated an abundance of supplies to the cause. These include liquids, clothing, non-perishable goods, hygiene products and more. Officers Cutie and Chad Barnett have three-fourths of a U-Haul filled with these items when they left Thursday morning.

Cutie has experience in his current pursuit. A little over a year ago, he launched a drive where he filled a truck with relief supplies and headed south to his hometown police department in Key West. That mission was inspired by the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Writer: Michael Mora