FMPD ask for help identifying debit card, jewelry theft suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man, known only as “Richard,” who is a suspect in the theft of a debit card and jewelry.

The victim reported their debit card was used at two area Walmart stores on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the Fort Myers Six Mile Cypress Parkway and North Fort Myers, Pine Island Road locations.

In a surveillance photograph the suspect is pictured leaving one of the stores.

If anyone knows the true identity or whereabouts of the man pictured, the Fort Myers Police Detective ask you to contact Daniel Morency at (239) 321-7741 or [email protected]

Writer: WINK News