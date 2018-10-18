FORT MYERS

Search for missing boater in the Caloosahatchee suspended, body found

Published: October 18, 2018 5:53 PM EDT
Updated: October 18, 2018 8:02 PM EDT

A search for a boater who went missing in the Caloosahatchee Thursday afternoon has been suspended.

Investigators say a man fell into the water near Tice.

Florida Fish and Wildlife say a joint-force dive team found a body around 6:45 p.m. in the river.

FWC says a boat hit a wake and the man was ejected.

The Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan tried to help the boater out of the water but was unsuccessful. Coast Guard can confirm the search has been suspended.

Reporter:John-Carlos Estrada
Writer:Emily Luft
