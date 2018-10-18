Search for missing boater in the Caloosahatchee suspended, body found

A search for a boater who went missing in the Caloosahatchee Thursday afternoon has been suspended.

Investigators say a man fell into the water near Tice.

Florida Fish and Wildlife say a joint-force dive team found a body around 6:45 p.m. in the river.

FWC says a boat hit a wake and the man was ejected.

The Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan tried to help the boater out of the water but was unsuccessful. Coast Guard can confirm the search has been suspended.

.@USCG & partner agencies in Fort Myers Beach are searching for missing boater (approx 60YO male) last scene on the Caloosahatchee River. Good Samaritan reported boater was ejected from a fishing boat. (Stock image of #USCG Station Fort Myers boatcrew) pic.twitter.com/FLqsJfwf1d — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 18, 2018

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Luft