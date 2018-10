At least one person killed in Lehigh crash Thursday evening

At least one person was killed in a car crash at E 14th Street and North Avenue in Lehigh Acres Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies were called to the crash around 6:50 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Writer: Emily Luft