Army specialist surprises brother with visit at school

It was a special moment, as a family reunited ahead of the holidays. An army specialist decided to surprise her brother at Barron Collier High School.

Army Specialist Emily Roa decided to surprise her younger brother at Barron Collier Wednesday.

“I completely freaked out, and I was so happy at that moment,” Robert Roa said.

Everyone began clapping when Robert’s sister, Emily, surprised him. Emily had been on deployment the past six months.

Emily explained how she planned the surprise for her younger brother.

“He had no clue of when I was coming home or had any date in mind, so I knew that his best surprise would be me showing up somewhere that he’d least expect,” Emily said.

Emily has been in Georgia for specialized training since April. She and Robert have communicated every day since she started her training.

“Like it was just awesome,” Emily said. “Finally getting to hug my little brother; like, that’s my little brother I know he looks up to me, and I make sure that he’s growing up the right way and doing the right things.”

For the next two weeks, Emily will enjoy home-cooked meals and quality time with her family before she is deployed to her next assignment in Hawaii.

“I was completely in shock when I turned around,” Robert said. “I was like, wait that’s my sister; like, she’s really here.”

Robert received lots of kind words about him and his big sister.

“I got compliments of good luck for her and I’m happy for you,” Roberts said. “And I just said thank you; she’s doing very well.”

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

Writer: Jack Lowenstein