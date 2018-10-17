New transmitters allow first responders to control green lights

In an attempt to get first responders to a scene of an emergency faster than usual, they now have access to transmitters that control stop lights on the highway.

Right now the transmitters are only on stoplights along U.S. 41, but soon will be located in streets all over the city in Naples.

The city plans to add 24 more locations where the transmitters can be activated as first responders are trying to cut down arrival time when responding to emergencies.

Majority of the additions will be along Goodlette Frank Boulevard, 10th Street, and 8th Street at various intersections.