Mother fights for “yellow alert” system to warn of nearby hit-and-run crashes

A mother is on a mission to make sure something positive comes out of her son’s death.

She is fighting for a “yellow alert,” similar to an AMBER Alert that would tell people about hit-and-run crashes with serious injury or death in their area.

Tracy Miller says that justice for her son Adam King is what keeps her going every day.

More than two years ago, Adam was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Colonial Boulevard.

MORE: Mother of Adam King says her son finally got justice after 2 arrested for his death

Now, she is getting the support she needs for the project in Adam’s memory.

“We just had a very successful call with a Florida senator regarding the yellow alert and he is behind it 100 percent,” Miller said.

Miller and groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are helping to push for the yellow alert bill in this legislative session.

“I truly believe that he would’ve been caught the evening of the crash just because he had a blown out tire,” she said. “He had major damage to his truck.”

Instead, the driver, Adam Costello, was caught months later and Dan Sinclair now awaits trial for his involvement, accused of lying to investigators.

Now, Miller says she’s made it her mission to stop the pain from happening to another family.

“Will help bring closure to the family of the victim much sooner without being involved in a long drawn out court battle,” Miller said. “It will save hearts in a small way.”

Miller has meetings lined up with several other Florida senators about the yellow alert bill. She’s hoping other community members will join in on her fight.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Emily Luft