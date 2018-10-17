Lee County hosts dog bite prevention seminar

It’s something dog Moms like Nasa Sousa work hard to prevent.

“That’s when dogs bite,” Sousa said, “because they get scared.”

But sometimes it is inevitable.

“Any dog with teeth can bite,” Sousa said. “A lot of times, most times, it’s because of fear.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that half of all children 12-years-old and under have been bitten by a dog.

The Department of Health in Lee County report more than 6,000 animal bites since 2015.

One of the warning signs is if your dog cowers, ears back, goes into a corner,” Karen Fordiani said, with Lee County Domestic Animal Services. “A lot of people read it as being submissive — it can be fear.”

Most dog bites occur in the home by an animal the child is familiar with. That’s why animal services is bringing in an expert to teach parents and their kids what to do, along with what to look for before a dog bites.

“I am a big dog Mom,” Nasa Sousa said. “I make sure that I keep an eye on him no matter where he is.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora