Cape Coral traffic stop for speeding leads to arrest for drugs, stolen firearm

Traffic stop for speeding in Cape Coral leads to arrest of a convicted felon for drugs and a stolen firearm.

According to Cape Coral Police, an officer pulled over Bradley Lane Greer, 42, of Cape Coral for speeding.

The officer said a gun and “small plastic baggies” were seen on the passenger seat which led to a search of the vehicle.

CCPS says, during the search the officer found a Glock handgun, 19 grams of cocaine, and a straw and spoon with residue.

A records check showed the handgun was reported stolen out of St. Lucie County, and that Greer had a suspended driver’s license and is a convicted felon.

Greer faces charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving While License Suspended, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Greer was booked at the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Derrick Shaw