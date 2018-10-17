325-unit apartment plan approved for North Naples

Developers are gearing up to build a 325-unit apartment complex right next to a shopping center at the corner of Pine Ridge Road and Goodlette-Frank Road in North Naples.

Both businesses and neighbors say the plan is outrageous and are concerned the project will make the Magnolia Square area more expensive by increasing property taxes and hurting their bottom line.

“I cannot imagine it, it’s too congested already I don’t think it will work.”

Betteanne Kuhnen says she doesn’t want to see the apartment complex built right next to her favorite yoga studio.

“It’s almost in season, people coming back, I have to leave my house 10 minutes early already and I don’t even come at rush hour,” she said.

County commissioners gave the green light last month to start construction, and Hahn Tran who runs Today’s Nail Salon just a few doors down says she’s more concerned about the county raising taxes and the potential impact on rent.

She’s also worried that the construction will keep customers away.

“It could be good and could be not because I don’t know when they do construction how my business will run,” Tran said.

WINK News reached out to Collier County’s planning director about why the complex is good for the area.

He released the following statement:

“From a planning standpoint we think it is going to have a positive effect on traffic in that area. We have an opportunity to reduce the trip length that people have to endure to get to their house from their job.”

So now both neighbors and business owners will have to wait and hope for the best.

County officials say there is still no timetable on when construction will begin.

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

Writer: Emily Luft