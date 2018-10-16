Suspect wanted for murder in Naples Park spotted in Orlando

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office continues their search for Daniel Davenport,31, who is charged with the murder of 55-year-old Sergio Hostins.

New details from the investigation has confirmed Davenport was in the Orlando area as recently as Monday, driving Hostins’ vehicle as described in earlier media advisories.

Davenport is 6’3” tall, weighs 203 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes. It appears Davenport has recently shaved his face.

The vehicle he is driving is a green Subaru Forrester bearing Florida license plate IE801K.