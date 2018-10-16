Lee County School District to switch communication system Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, the Lee County School District is changing it’s emergency communication system.

The school district will be moving away from it’s current system, Parent Link, and moving to a new system called School Messenger.

“It’s vitally important that we stay in touch,” said Rob Spicker with the Lee County School District. “We want our parents to know what is going on and we want them to be informed.”

Much like Parent Link, the new system will still send parents emails and call their phones in an emergency.

But you have to opt into those messages.

If you haven’t already, text the word “subscribe” “opt in” or “yes” to 67587.

Parents with a busy work schedule say that text is the best way to get in touch.

Amber Zimmer says she gets multiple calls, emails and texts from her kids each day and knows the importance of keeping up with communication and she thinks the new system will be beneficial.

“Probably a lot easier just to go in and see what’s going on that constantly get the messages too,” she said.

For convenience, there is a new app that parents say they plan to take advantage of.

The district says it will save about $150,000 over a three-year period.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft