Lee County School District starts new kindergarten pre-registration program

The Lee County School District will allow parents to pre-register their child before the traditional student enrollment period. The measure, which applies in the August 2019 school year, saves parents considerable time from having to endure lengthy wait times to register their boy or girl in kindergarten.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide parents the needed support for a smooth transition to the school house,” Soretta Ralph, executive director of student enrollment, said in a press release by the Lee County School District. “We welcome the Class of 2032 and can’t wait to meet our new students!”

The pre-registration period will commence on Monday, Oct. 22. It will conclude on Friday, Nov. 30. For a student to be registered, he or she must be 5-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2019.

There are three Student Enrollment Offices, which are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

One of the enrollment offices for new students is located at the school district’s building (2855 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33966). The second is in the Lee County Vocational Technical Center (360 Santa Barbara Blvd. N. Cape Coral, FL 33993). The third option is at the Lee County School District Student Assignment building (1262 Wings Way, Suite 207 Lehigh Acres, FL 33936).

Parents will need to bring a couple of documents with them to successfully register their child. These include a physical exam, which is dated within the last year; a state certificate of immunization; proof of address; and, an original birth certificate. Also, parents are encouraged to bring a social security card. If applicable, the school district recommends custody documents.

Following pre-registration, the district will assign the student a number. Parents are encouraged to tour the elementary schools in their zone.

In January, parents will receive a pre-printed application in the mail. The document advises parents to go online to rank their schools in order of preference for student enrollment. The first application period will take place next year, from Jan. 14 to March 1.

“We look forward to helping next year’s kindergarten class reach their highest personal potential,” Ralph said.

Writer: Michael Mora