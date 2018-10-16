Krispy Kreme store opens in Fort Myers

After much anticipation, Krispy Kreme has finally opened a new store in Fort Myers so doughnut loves no longer have to travel out of town to find a location.

Doughnut lovers showed up to the store located at 4944 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907, as early as yesterday morning to secure their spot in the front of the line.

The first customer to walk through the door slept overnight waiting since 9 am Monday morning, that customer is now able to get a free box of doughnuts once a week for the next year.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

