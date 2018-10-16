Investigators ask public for help catching shooting

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to catch two shooters still on the run. Kevin Robinson and his step son Javarcia Riggins were killed in the parking lot of Bell Tower shops. Witnesses say the suspects were shooting to kill. Trish Routte from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers spoke with WINK News about how you can help bring them to justice.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also download the free app “P3 Tips” from the app store. There is a $3,000 reward.