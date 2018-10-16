Growing Bokeelia junk pile sparks legal drama

Bokeelia homeowners are growing more concerned about a pile of junk growing at their neighbor’s home.

The pile along Thigpen Road and Stringfellow Road spans three lots and is sparking a legal battle

The County says that after being evicted from his home, a man moved to his property in Bokeelia.

But his neighbors say that instead of building a new home there, he has just created an unlicensed junkyard.

“I’ve gotta a long ways to go myself,” one neighbor said. “I’ve gotta get some trees cleared and get some things straightened up around my home too.”

She says she understands how properties can go unkempt but she says her neighbor’s overflowing space is getting downright dangerous.

She says there is a barrage of motors, boats, jet skis, bicycles, vans, buses and RVs and she also pointed out a series of cables running across the street.

“They’re running power cables and hoses from the neighbors,” she said. “The neighbors are scared of ’em. They’re scared to take it away from them. ”

Another neighbor, Brad Maguire, says it’s been going on for too long.

“We’ve got one neighbor who has her property for sale at the moment and any perspective buyer turns the corner there, they’re going to be gone,” he said.

WINK News reached out to the property owner Tuesday and have not heard back.

Lee County just told us they’ve asked the property owner to move their personal items. They were given “reasonable time” and daily fines for four years.

After speaking with neighbors, the County told WINK News that Code Enforcement workers met with the property owners several times but he “refused to move anything and stated he will resist anyone coming onto the property.”

They said a court order will allow them to do so and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will assist. The hope is that they will be able to resolve the situation peacefully.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

