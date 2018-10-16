Drunk driver crashes into two unmarked police cars

A woman from Cape Coral was arrested Sunday night after she crashed in to two unmarked police vehicles and was cited for a DUI.

According to Cape Coral Police Department, Maria Magdalena Quinones, 55, was driving when she swerved off the roadway and hit two unmarked police cars that were properly parked in a driveway.

The vehicle also hit two mailboxes before it came to rest in a resident’s front yard.

When police approached her vehicle a strong smell of alcohol was coming from Quinones, and she showed signs of being drunk.

CCPD said, a DUI investigation was performed and Quinones executed it poorly during the field evaluation.

After submitting to a breathe test she was found to have a BAC of 0.154.

She was charged with 5 counts of DUI with property damage and a DUI with a BAC over .15.