Drive by shooting in Fort Myers injures 1

A heavy police presence is unfolding in Fort Myers after witnesses say their cousin was shot in the foot.

Police are blocking off an area on Palm Avenue with crime scene tape.

An officer on scene says there are reported injuries, but it is unclear the extent of those injuries at this time.

According to police the public is not in danger at this time.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor