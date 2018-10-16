Advertisement campaign looks to bring visitors back to SWFL beaches

On Tuesday morning Lee County will accept a grant for advertisement that looks to bring visitors back to the beaches here in Southwest Florida.

Businesses all along the coast have lost millions this year due to the water issues plaguing SWFL.

Lee County says it’s time to bring people back, and their first initiative to do so is accept money from A Visit Tourism Recovery grant worth $77,500.

The County’s Visitor and Convention Bureau will use the money specifically for advertising and social media campaigns to promote our tourist locations.

They plan to work closely with the New York Times to reach a national scale, and focusing on the Midwest and all along the east coast area, where a lot of our visitors come from.

They hope the advertisements will mean more hotel bookings and a boost in our economy, something that is well overdue this year.

Commissioners will discuss the grant at Tuesday’s meeting, and they will also come up with a plan that could mean less pollutants heading down stream.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

