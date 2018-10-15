Two men get life in prison for murder of FGCU student

Two men were sentenced Monday for the second-degree murder of FGCU student Jonathan Delices.

A 20th circuit judge sentenced Christopher Ward and Dejerion Stewart to life in prison for second-degree murder with a firearm.

A motion for new trial for Ward was denied.

Ward and Stewart were found guilty of killing Delices on July 11, 2017.

The homicide took place on the 19000 block of Pine Run Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to the area near Three Oaks Parkway after receiving a call that shots were fired.

Writer: Emily Luft